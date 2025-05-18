Left Menu

Strategic Diplomacy: Ishaq Dar's High-Stakes China Visit

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, is set to visit China to engage in crucial discussions with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The agenda includes bilateral talks, regional peace, and security cooperation amid recent tensions in South Asia, culminating in a trilateral meeting with Afghanistan's Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:15 IST
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, embarks on a significant diplomatic visit to China beginning Monday. The visit comes at a critical time as tensions in South Asia have escalated. Dar plans to engage in bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, focusing on evolving regional scenarios and strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

During his visit from May 19 to 21, Dar will also engage in a trilateral meeting that includes Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. High on the agenda are discussions on regional trade promotion, security cooperation, and peace amidst recent resumed conflicts between India and Pakistan. These exchanges underscore the commitment of China and Pakistan to bolster their 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'.

This marks Dar's first diplomatic sortie following India's precision strikes, labeled 'Operation Sindoor', against terror sites in Pakistan. The Chinese government has expressed its support for the resolution of hostilities between India and Pakistan, viewing it as a step forward for sustainable regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

