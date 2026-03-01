We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability: PM Modi to UAE president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability: PM Modi to UAE president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- UAE
- regional peace
- security
- stability
- diplomacy
- India
- Middle East
- cooperation
- foreign policy
ALSO READ
Crisis in West Asia: India's Strategic Response Amid Escalating Conflict
Samson's Heroics Propel India to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
India stands in solidarity with UAE in these difficult times: PM Modi to UAE president.
PM Modi thanks UAE president for taking care of Indian community living in Gulf nation.
Gujarat: India's Emerging Semiconductor Powerhouse