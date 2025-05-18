Left Menu

Mayawati Calls for Government Action on Terror and Social Harmony

Mayawati, leader of the BSP, urges the government to prevent terror attacks and tackle unemployment and inflation. She also supports a firm stance on Pakistan's nuclear threats, calls for unity against terrorism, and demands action against social discord and vandalism of statues like those of B R Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:23 IST
Mayawati Calls for Government Action on Terror and Social Harmony
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has called on the government to prevent future terrorist attacks in India. She emphasized that without such incidents, the administration can better address unemployment and inflation troubling the nation.

During an all-India meeting with BSP coordinators, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also backed the government's decision not to tolerate nuclear intimidation from Pakistan. She highlighted the importance of maintaining peace by controlling criminal, casteist, and communal elements that threaten society with hateful rhetoric.

Mayawati praised the country's solidarity after the Pahalgam attack, encouraging continued support for national defense forces. Furthermore, she called for a revitalization of the Bahujan Volunteer Force to maintain order in party events and urged decisive government action against those defacing statues of Lord Buddha and B R Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025