Mayawati Calls for Government Action on Terror and Social Harmony

Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has called on the government to prevent future terrorist attacks in India. She emphasized that without such incidents, the administration can better address unemployment and inflation troubling the nation.

During an all-India meeting with BSP coordinators, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also backed the government's decision not to tolerate nuclear intimidation from Pakistan. She highlighted the importance of maintaining peace by controlling criminal, casteist, and communal elements that threaten society with hateful rhetoric.

Mayawati praised the country's solidarity after the Pahalgam attack, encouraging continued support for national defense forces. Furthermore, she called for a revitalization of the Bahujan Volunteer Force to maintain order in party events and urged decisive government action against those defacing statues of Lord Buddha and B R Ambedkar.

