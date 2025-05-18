Ambedkar Brothers May Bridge Political Divide, Says Anandraj

Anandraj Ambedkar, Republican Sena president, has shown openness to resolving political rifts with his sibling, Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Anandraj dismisses alliances with RPI(A) head Ramdas Athawale, as Republic Sena prepares for local elections and seeks to expand its influence.

Criticizing U.S. intervention in Indo-Pak relations, Anandraj advocates for repealing the Mahabodhi Temple Act and strengthening India's national security.

