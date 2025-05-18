Ambedkar Brothers May Bridge Political Divide, Says Anandraj
Anandraj Ambedkar, Republican Sena president, signals willingness to reconcile political differences with his brother, Prakash Ambedkar, head of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Rejecting alliance with Ramdas Athawale, Anandraj aims for Republic Sena's local election participation and challenges Mahabodhi Temple's management laws, while critiquing U.S. diplomacy and advocating for national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Anandraj Ambedkar, Republican Sena president, has shown openness to resolving political rifts with his sibling, Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
Anandraj dismisses alliances with RPI(A) head Ramdas Athawale, as Republic Sena prepares for local elections and seeks to expand its influence.
Criticizing U.S. intervention in Indo-Pak relations, Anandraj advocates for repealing the Mahabodhi Temple Act and strengthening India's national security.
