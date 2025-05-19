Showdown in Buenos Aires: Milei's Libertarian Challenge

In Buenos Aires, voters are casting ballots in local elections critical for the political journey of Argentina's President Javier Milei. As Milei navigates his libertarian course, Sunday's election outcomes could significantly influence his La Libertad Avanza party's standing in upcoming national midterm elections.

With half of the legislative seats in contention, Milei's uneasy alliance with former President Mauricio Macri is under strain. Disputes, including the appointment of a controversial judge, have marred the coalition between Milei's anti-establishment faction and the conservative PRO party.

The election is more than a local affair; it's a bellwether for broader political trends, as right-wing influences assert themselves globally. For Milei, victory solidifies his party's role as a formidable alternative to Argentina's left-wing Peronists.

(With inputs from agencies.)