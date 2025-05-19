Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed shock over allegations against a DMK youth wing official involved in an attempted sexual exploitation case. He criticized the police's delayed action and warned of protests. Palaniswami called for government accountability and fair action, contrasting with past cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:47 IST
Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated response to a recent scandal, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami voiced his shock regarding allegations against a DMK youth wing member. The case involves an attempted sexual exploitation of a college girl, prompting demands for immediate legal action.

Palaniswami highlighted the delay in police response, pointing out that action came only after intervention from AIADMK legislator S Ravi. On social media, the AIADMK leader criticized the ruling DMK, questioning whether the government would uphold justice.

Referencing the Pollachi sexual assault case, Palaniswami accused the current administration of attempting to dilute the severity of the Arakkonam case. He warned that failing to take decisive action would lead to massive public protests spearheaded by AIADMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025