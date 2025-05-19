Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation Case
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed shock over allegations against a DMK youth wing official involved in an attempted sexual exploitation case. He criticized the police's delayed action and warned of protests. Palaniswami called for government accountability and fair action, contrasting with past cases.
In a heated response to a recent scandal, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami voiced his shock regarding allegations against a DMK youth wing member. The case involves an attempted sexual exploitation of a college girl, prompting demands for immediate legal action.
Palaniswami highlighted the delay in police response, pointing out that action came only after intervention from AIADMK legislator S Ravi. On social media, the AIADMK leader criticized the ruling DMK, questioning whether the government would uphold justice.
Referencing the Pollachi sexual assault case, Palaniswami accused the current administration of attempting to dilute the severity of the Arakkonam case. He warned that failing to take decisive action would lead to massive public protests spearheaded by AIADMK.
