Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah Propel India's Cooperative Movement Forward

During a pivotal meeting, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the necessity of affordable loans for farmers, alongside Union Minister Amit Shah advocating for a revival of India's cooperative sector. Their shared vision underscores the potential of cooperation in achieving economic self-reliance through strategic reforms and digital transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, presided over a significant review meeting of the Cooperation Department. He stressed the importance of providing accessible loans to small and marginal farmers to foster prosperity through cooperation. An action plan for the 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana' was emphasized, with directives to enhance the loan distribution capabilities and modernize cooperative bank branches.

CM Yogi also highlighted the need for increased storage capacities and private investments, heralding substantial cooperative policy reforms. Celebrating milestones achieved, he noted that by 2025, cooperative banks' loan distribution is projected to exceed Rs 23,000 crore. Rapid digital transformation is underway with over 5,000 MPACS committees being computerized.

Further initiatives include direct recruitment in the cooperative sector through IBPS to boost service quality, and plans for constructing warehouses to support the grain storage scheme in 16 districts. Concluding, CM Yogi reiterated the role of cooperation in realizing self-reliance. Concurrently, Union Minister Amit Shah emphasized the international significance of cooperation and India's leadership in the sector. He highlighted efforts to revive India's cooperative movement under PM Modi's direction, aiming for grassroots empowerment and sectoral awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

