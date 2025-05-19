Left Menu

Tension Rises: Trials and Treason in Tanzania's Political Drama

Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu, facing treason charges, appeared in court urging supporters to stay strong. His refusal to attend a virtual hearing and calls for electoral reforms spotlight political tensions. Kenyan activists, traveling to attend the trial, were denied entry while escalating concerns about human rights under President Hassan's administration.

Tanzania's opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, attended court for the first time since his arrest on treason charges, motivating his supporters to remain fearless. Lissu had previously boycotted a virtual court session, instead insisting on an in-person trial.

Entering court with his fist raised, Lissu was met with chants of "No Reforms, No Election" from his CHADEMA party supporters. The treason charges stem from allegations that he incited public unrest and electoral disruption through a speech.

The court appearance garnered international attention as Kenyan rights activists, including notable figures like former Justice Minister Martha Karua, were detained upon arriving in Tanzania to show solidarity. Their rejection at the border has fueled criticism regarding President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record.

