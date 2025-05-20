Left Menu

US VP Vance Invites Pope Leo XIV to Forge New Peace Paths

US Vice President JD Vance met with Pope Leo XIV, inviting him to the United States as part of efforts to promote peace in Ukraine. They exchanged gifts, signaling the start of American diplomatic efforts in Europe, including meetings with Ukrainian and European leaders to strengthen global peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:38 IST
US VP Vance Invites Pope Leo XIV to Forge New Peace Paths
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

US Vice President JD Vance extended a significant invitation to Pope Leo XIV for a visit to the United States during their meeting held at the Vatican. This encounter precedes a series of diplomatic endeavors aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to hold the position, received a letter from US President Donald Trump, expressing hopes for his visit. The Pope reciprocated with symbolic gifts, emphasizing peace and their shared commitment to humanitarian values.

Joining Vance in this high-profile meeting were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other key officials, marking a concerted effort to address global issues like religious freedom and humanitarian law in conflict areas. Vance's visit also included discussions with European leaders to forge stronger alliances for peacekeeping initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025