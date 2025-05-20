US VP Vance Invites Pope Leo XIV to Forge New Peace Paths

US Vice President JD Vance extended a significant invitation to Pope Leo XIV for a visit to the United States during their meeting held at the Vatican. This encounter precedes a series of diplomatic endeavors aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to hold the position, received a letter from US President Donald Trump, expressing hopes for his visit. The Pope reciprocated with symbolic gifts, emphasizing peace and their shared commitment to humanitarian values.

Joining Vance in this high-profile meeting were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other key officials, marking a concerted effort to address global issues like religious freedom and humanitarian law in conflict areas. Vance's visit also included discussions with European leaders to forge stronger alliances for peacekeeping initiatives.

