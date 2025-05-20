Left Menu

Ecuador's Former VP Glas Faces New Trial for Fund Misuse

Jorge Glas, Ecuador's former vice president, is set to face trial for alleged misuse of public funds intended for earthquake recovery. Currently incarcerated for previous corruption convictions, Glas's latest allegations intensify scrutiny on his tenure and deepen the country's political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 20-05-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 04:27 IST
  • Ecuador

In a significant legal development, a judge in Ecuador has ordered former vice president Jorge Glas to stand trial for the alleged misuse of public funds earmarked for earthquake reconstruction efforts in 2016.

Glas, who is already serving time for two previous corruption cases, now faces heightened legal challenges that could have lasting implications for national politics. The decision comes amid a broader examination of corruption in Ecuador.

The case underscores persistent issues of financial mismanagement and accountability in government, with Glas's situation further spotlighting the complexities of addressing corruption within high-ranking officials in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

