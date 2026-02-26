NCERT Apologizes for Content on Judicial Corruption
After facing strong backlash from the Supreme Court, the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) issued an apology for remarks about judicial corruption in a Class 8 textbook. The council has pledged to revise the contentious chapter in consultation with relevant authorities.
The textbook, which has been temporarily withdrawn from circulation, drew criticism from a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench expressed significant concern over the content, brought to their attention by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, stating it undermines public trust in the judiciary.
NCERT underscored its respect for the judiciary, asserting that the content was inadvertently included. The organization committed to rewriting the chapter to promote constitutional literacy and respect, with the revised edition set for release in the 2026-27 academic year.
