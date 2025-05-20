"Why are you scared of Samajwadi Party's DNA question, Akhilesh?"Brijesh Pathak's scathing attack on SP

In a scathing post, UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak has mocked SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's response to an earlier query, alleging that the SP leader had resorted to a poorly crafted "thesis" that confused political science with "home science." "@yadavakhilesh, Yes, in response to my question, you got your team to write a long thesis and even posted it on social media. But I advise you to read such a thesis written by children once before posting it. They may not have paid attention, and you may not have read it out of habit. In this process, you made the mistake of typing the answer using the key of Home Science. The paper was in Political Science. I am asking you about the DNA of your party, Akhilesh ji. If you are speechless, then apologise and end the conversation. Accepting the mistake when you do not have an answer is a sign of a healthy tradition. By changing the goal post again and again, in this desperation to avoid my question about the DNA of the Samajwadi Party, you are getting exposed even more. Why are you so scared of the question about the DNA of the Samajwadi Party?" he said in X post.

Pathak challenged Yadav to address the alleged dark legacy of the SP, claiming that discussing the party's DNA would reveal connections to notorious figures like Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, the Muzaffarnagar riots, the firing on kar sevaks during the Ram Mandir movement, and scams like the Gomti River Front and mining controversies. "Is it because as soon as this issue is discussed, the door of your Samajwadi Party's DNA will open automatically with some automatic sensor. Then, one by one, the pictures of the mafias of your era will come out. Then the shadows of mafias like Atiq and Mukhta, who flourished in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party, will start emerging. Then the Muzaffarnagar riots will come out of the sleeve, hissing. Then the memories of the firing on Hindus during the Ram Mandir Kar Seva will stun the state. Then, some Atiq will come out of his grave and claim that he will get the matter settled between you and your father. Then the stink of the filth of corruption will start coming from the Gomti River Front. Then the files of the mining scam will come out of the cupboards and start going from house to house," he said in X post.

He also invited Yadav to attend his Janta Darshan program to witness the work of his department and offered to take him on a "tour" of the SP's controversial ambulance scheme, which Pathak alleged was criticised even by Yadav's cabinet ministers during his tenure as Chief Minister. In a continued post, he wrote, "How much should I remind you of this DNA of Samajwadi Party. If you say so, I will get a thesis written on this and send it to your home. Get it printed and keep it with you, and keep reading it from time to time. This will save you from getting distracted, and you will be able to identify yourself correctly in the mirror of reality. This will show you the way, Akhilesh ji. Do not take my words otherwise. I am your well-wisher. That is why I am giving absolutely correct and true advice. If you are interested in knowing the condition of my department from me, then come to the Janta Darshan program any morning. I meet hundreds of people every day and solve their problems. I will show you my era and also take you on a tour of the Samajwadi Ambulance of your era, about which your own cabinet ministers used to lament during your era."

Earlier on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party filed an FIR against the media cell of the Samajwadi Party for making 'derogatory remarks' against Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on the party's social media account on X. Anand Dwivedi, District BJP Chief, lodged the FIR at the Hazratganj police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

Responding to the same, Brajesh Pathak had earlier said that the post reflected poorly on the SP's culture and standards. (ANI)

