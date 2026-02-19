Controversy Sparks Over 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story'

On Thursday, BJP leaders and members of Hindu groups protested the upcoming release of the Hindi film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' in Bahjoi. The film is accused of portraying the Yadav community in a negative light, provoking calls for a ban.

The protest, led by former BJP MLA Ajit Kumar Raju Yadav, saw a large crowd marching to the district collectorate. They submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate, demanding the film's release be cancelled to prevent potential social discord.

The producers and cast of the film are facing an FIR over these allegations. They assert the film's depiction of an interfaith relationship within the Yadav community could harm societal harmony. Calls for the Central Board of Film Certification to intervene and halt the film's release are intensifying.

