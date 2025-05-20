Left Menu

Netherlands and India Forge Stronger Ties amidst Global Challenges

The Netherlands aims to enhance its partnership with India in key areas including security and emerging technologies. Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp emphasized this after meeting Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Discussions also involved recent Pahalgam terror attack and strategic cooperation amidst rising tensions with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:22 IST
Netherlands and India Forge Stronger Ties amidst Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands is keen to elevate its bilateral relations with India, focusing on a strategic partnership in areas such as security and emerging technologies, as expressed by the Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

After meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Veldkamp highlighted shared concerns over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and praised India's response amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan. Both countries seek to de-escalate the current hostilities.

Jaishankar's visit marks his first international trip post-tensions between India and Pakistan, signifying the importance of strengthening Indo-Dutch ties. They also addressed security challenges and defensive cooperation with the EU and other global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025