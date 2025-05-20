Netherlands and India Forge Stronger Ties amidst Global Challenges

The Netherlands is keen to elevate its bilateral relations with India, focusing on a strategic partnership in areas such as security and emerging technologies, as expressed by the Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

After meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Veldkamp highlighted shared concerns over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and praised India's response amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan. Both countries seek to de-escalate the current hostilities.

Jaishankar's visit marks his first international trip post-tensions between India and Pakistan, signifying the importance of strengthening Indo-Dutch ties. They also addressed security challenges and defensive cooperation with the EU and other global partners.

