Netherlands and India Forge Stronger Ties amidst Global Challenges
The Netherlands aims to enhance its partnership with India in key areas including security and emerging technologies. Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp emphasized this after meeting Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Discussions also involved recent Pahalgam terror attack and strategic cooperation amidst rising tensions with Pakistan.
The Netherlands is keen to elevate its bilateral relations with India, focusing on a strategic partnership in areas such as security and emerging technologies, as expressed by the Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp.
After meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Veldkamp highlighted shared concerns over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and praised India's response amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan. Both countries seek to de-escalate the current hostilities.
Jaishankar's visit marks his first international trip post-tensions between India and Pakistan, signifying the importance of strengthening Indo-Dutch ties. They also addressed security challenges and defensive cooperation with the EU and other global partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
