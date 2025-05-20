Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Pathak vs. Yadav in Political DNA Debate

The ongoing verbal duel between Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav escalates. Pathak accuses the SP of appeasement politics and challenges Yadav to address questions on the party's roots. Yadav dismisses Pathak's remarks and advocates for political maturity and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:25 IST
Clash of Titans: Pathak vs. Yadav in Political DNA Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The confrontation between Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav intensifies this week. Pathak accuses the SP of having a 'political DNA' entrenched in appeasement and criminal patronage, challenging Yadav to directly engage in the discourse rather than avoiding the questions.

Pathak, in a detailed message on social media platform X, criticized Yadav for responding to ideological inquiries about the SP with what he termed a 'home science-style thesis' crafted by his social media team. This follows Pathak's allegation that the SP party's origins are deeply linked to questionable political motives.

Highlighting uncomfortable events, Pathak reminds of associations with figures like Atiq Ahmed and past controversies, inviting Yadav to witness the inefficiencies of the previous government's administration. What began as a social media exchange has escalated into a deeper debate about political ethics and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

