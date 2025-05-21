Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes and Resilience in Poonch
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting over 20 Pakistani posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. The precision strikes aimed to dismantle terror infrastructure, resulting in significant casualties. Despite Pakistani retaliation, civilian casualties were minimized, and the morale of Indian troops remained high.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Army artillery units executed decisive strikes against over 20 Pakistani posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. These strikes were aimed at disrupting infiltration efforts and terror infrastructure, according to a senior official.
In retaliation, Pakistan targeted civilian areas, causing unrest and casualties in the Poonch sector. The army's swift response with Operation Sindoor led to significant destruction of enemy posts, crippling their logistics and morale.
Despite ongoing shelling by Pakistani forces, Indian troops remained resolute. Local civilians, especially in Akhnoor, displayed commendable discipline, moving to safety zones, resulting in no civilian casualties. The operation underlined the coordinated effort between Indian artillery and air defense units.
