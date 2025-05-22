Trump's Big Decision: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's Public Future
President Donald Trump is contemplating taking Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public. In a recent Truth Social post, Trump expressed serious consideration for the move and plans to discuss it with key figures, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intentions to potentially make Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public. He described the idea as something he is "very seriously considering."
Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on the matter, highlighting the importance of the decision in the context of U.S. housing finance.
The President plans to consult with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Federal Housing Finance Director William Pulte to discuss the potential move further.
