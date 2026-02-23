Left Menu

U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

The U.S. Commerce Department is assessing the imposition of anti-subsidy duties on solar imports from India, Laos, and Indonesia, responding to claims of unfair governmental subsidies. The decision is part of a broader investigation into alleged market flooding facilitated by Chinese firms shifting production and Indian manufacturers dumping low-cost goods.

Updated: 23-02-2026 17:32 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department is poised to announce preliminary anti-subsidy duties on solar imports from India, Laos, and Indonesia. This move is part of a trade case orchestrated by a group representing a segment of the American solar manufacturing industry, hoping to protect U.S. investments.

The decision will address whether producers in these countries have benefited from unfair subsidies, undermining U.S. competitiveness. A related determination on market flooding allegations, involving sales at below-cost prices, is anticipated next month.

The American Solar Manufacturing and Trade group, including entities like Hanwha Qcells and First Solar, accuses Chinese companies of rerouting production through certain Southeast Asian nations and highlights claims of Indian manufacturers offloading inexpensive products in the U.S. market.

