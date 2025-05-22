Marcos Jr. Initiates Bold Cabinet Shake-up in the Philippines

In a significant political maneuver, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for the resignation of all cabinet secretaries. This move was announced as a 'bold reset' by his office on Thursday.

The President aims to re-evaluate each department's performance to ensure alignment with his administration's priorities, focusing on urgent issues rather than individual personalities.

Marcos Jr. emphasized recognizing those who have delivered results, insisting that the era of comfort zones has ended, signaling a focus on efficiency and effectiveness in government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)