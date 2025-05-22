Britain and Mauritius Sign Historic Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal

Britain is poised to finalize a deal transferring sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while ensuring the continuity of the UK-U.S. Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean. According to media reports, the deal was initially announced in October and allows Britain to maintain control of the military base on Diego Garcia, the archipelago's largest island, under a 99-year lease.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will participate in a virtual signing ceremony with Mauritian government representatives, the Telegraph newspaper reported. In 1965, Britain separated the Chagos Islands from Mauritius, a colony that gained independence three years later, creating the British Indian Ocean Territory.

While the financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, reports suggest it will cost Britain 9 billion pounds. U.S. President Donald Trump, having assumed office recently, expressed his support for the agreement in February after meeting with Starmer in Washington. Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, had also endorsed the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)