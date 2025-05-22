Left Menu

Demographic Shift and Alleged Infiltration in Jharkhand: A Controversial Narrative

Babulal Marandi claims large-scale Bangladeshi infiltration is altering Jharkhand's demographics. He criticizes the Hemant Soren government for inaction, despite directives to investigate and deport illegal residents. Marandi highlights the changing population percentages of Adivasis, Sanatani Hindus, and Muslims over decades. Allegations of fake documentation and corruption surface amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:50 IST
Demographic Shift and Alleged Infiltration in Jharkhand: A Controversial Narrative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Babulal Marandi, the Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, has voiced concerns over what he describes as extensive Bangladeshi infiltration impacting the state's demographic fabric. He accused the Hemant Soren-led administration of failing to curb this influx, despite central directives to form a probe committee aimed at identifying and deporting illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

Marandi highlighted a significant demographic shift in Jharkhand, citing census data that revealed a drop in the Adivasi and Sanatani Hindu population from 1951 to 2011, contrasted by a rise in the Muslim population. He further alleged misuse of fake documents to avail government benefits.

In a politically charged statement, Marandi also referenced the arrest of Vinay Kumar Choubey, a senior Jharkhand IAS officer implicated in an excise scam, declaring it an attempt by the Soren government to divert attention from broader issues and evade scrutiny from central investigative authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025