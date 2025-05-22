Demographic Shift and Alleged Infiltration in Jharkhand: A Controversial Narrative

Babulal Marandi, the Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, has voiced concerns over what he describes as extensive Bangladeshi infiltration impacting the state's demographic fabric. He accused the Hemant Soren-led administration of failing to curb this influx, despite central directives to form a probe committee aimed at identifying and deporting illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

Marandi highlighted a significant demographic shift in Jharkhand, citing census data that revealed a drop in the Adivasi and Sanatani Hindu population from 1951 to 2011, contrasted by a rise in the Muslim population. He further alleged misuse of fake documents to avail government benefits.

In a politically charged statement, Marandi also referenced the arrest of Vinay Kumar Choubey, a senior Jharkhand IAS officer implicated in an excise scam, declaring it an attempt by the Soren government to divert attention from broader issues and evade scrutiny from central investigative authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)