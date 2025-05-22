Tragedy Outside Jewish Museum in Washington: Israeli Embassy Members Shot
Two Israeli embassy staff members were tragically killed in a shooting outside a Jewish museum in Washington. The incident is linked to tensions from Israel's campaign in Gaza. The suspect, yelling pro-Palestine slogans, was apprehended. The event highlights ongoing antisemitism and the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
- Country:
- United States
In a tragic incident outside a Jewish museum in Washington, two staff members from the Israeli embassy were shot and killed on Wednesday evening. The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, shouted "Free, free Palestine" upon arrest, according to police reports.
The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the shooting occurred. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has confirmed their identities, highlighting the antisemitic nature of the attack.
The stunning event has escalated security concerns at Israeli missions in light of ongoing tensions from Israel's military actions in Gaza, which has intensified the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. High-profile reactions, including statements from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former U.S. President Trump, underscore the gravity of this act.
