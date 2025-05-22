Congress Demands Clarity on Diplomatic Distractions and Trump's Ceasefire Claims

The Congress has leveled serious allegations against the Modi government, accusing it of using diplomatic delegations as 'weapons of mass distraction' to divert attention from pressing national concerns. The party has called for a special session of Parliament to clarify claims made by US President Trump about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' general secretary, further criticized the Prime Minister for his rhetorical methods in public rallies, urging him instead to address critical questions concerning India's internal security and diplomatic affairs. He also raised concerns about the role of terrorists in Pahalgam, linking them to past attacks and demanding government action.

In addition to the ceasefire claims, Congress has questioned the government's silence on President Trump's repeated assertions about trade negotiations leading to a ceasefire. The opacity regarding Operation Sindoor's cessation also remains a significant concern for the opposition, which demands transparent accountability from the Modi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)