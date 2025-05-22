Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Urged to Stay in Delhi Amidst Bihar CM Buzz

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale advises Chirag Paswan to delay his relocation plans to Bihar despite growing excitement around his potential Chief Minister candidacy. Athawale highlights the need for amendments in the Bodh Gaya Temple Act for greater Buddhist control. Operation Sindoor receives praise for defense actions against Pakistan.

Patna | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale recommended Chirag Paswan remain in Delhi amidst growing speculation about his political ascendancy in Bihar. He expressed this during a press conference, amidst Paswan's frequent assertions of being called back to Bihar.

Athawale, a Dalit leader like Paswan, referenced past election strategy, highlighting Paswan's impact despite the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) not securing seats. He remarked on the Republican Party of India's influence beyond Maharashtra but acknowledged it as not yet formidable in Bihar, opting instead to support the NDA's upcoming election efforts there.

Athawale urged Bihar's government to modify the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, as Buddhists demand exclusive control over the Mahabodhi Mahavihara temple, accentuating that other religions shouldn't be part of its management committee. Operation Sindoor was also lauded for its decisive military response to Pakistani aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

