Donald Trump to Attend G7 Summit in Calgary
Donald Trump, the U.S. President, will participate in the G7 summit held in Calgary, Alberta from June 15-17. This information was shared by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing to reporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to attend the upcoming G7 summit in Calgary, Alberta. The annual gathering of world leaders will take place from June 15 to 17.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the President's attendance during a press briefing on Thursday.
The summit serves as an influential platform for discussing global economic policies and partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
