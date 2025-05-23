Left Menu

Kharge's Call for Social Justice: Beyond Election Agendas

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge advocates for social justice, urging party spokespersons to treat it as an ideological commitment. He emphasizes the need for a caste census and fair representation of OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi communities, advocating for reforms in reservation policies to reflect social realities.

Updated: 23-05-2025 16:36 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a compelling plea to party spokespersons on Friday to champion the cause of social justice with conviction, framing it as an ideological commitment rather than merely an electoral issue.

Addressing a workshop focused on social justice, Kharge stressed the importance of disseminating awareness from the grassroots up, particularly in light of the growing awareness around the caste census. He emphasized the need for sensitivity and factual accuracy in public discourse.

Highlighting the importance of a caste census, Kharge argued it is not just a statistical exercise but a democratic obligation. He called for an immediate implementation of Article 15 (5) to ensure educational reservations and urged policymakers to reconsider the current reservation limits in light of new social realities.

