India Welcomes IMF's Stringent Conditions on Pakistan Amid Rising Defense Concerns

India appreciates the IMF's 11 additional conditions on Pakistan, raising concerns over the timing of the recent bailout, suggesting it supports increased defense spending. India pledges no opposition to genuine developmental aid while spotlighting Pakistan's heightened defense budget amid IMF funding.

Updated: 23-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced its gratitude for the 11 extra conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Pakistan, noting it supports financial aid for genuine developmental purposes. However, India has also expressed apprehension about the timing of a recent IMF bailout package that may have facilitated Islamabad's defense budget increase.

Officials have cited IMF and public data to highlight that Pakistan allocates approximately 18 percent of its budget towards defense, significantly higher than the average for conflict-affected nations, which ranges from 10-14 percent. Additionally, India's concerns are fueled by statistics indicating a notable rise in arms imports to Pakistan from 1980 to 2023, with discernible spikes in years concurrent with IMF financial aid.

India's multi-party delegations are actively engaging with international communities to underscore Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism and reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. Meanwhile, Pakistan faces 11 new IMF conditions for further bailout funds, including a substantial budget approval for 2025-26 and implementing new agriculture tax laws by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

