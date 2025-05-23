India has voiced its gratitude for the 11 extra conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Pakistan, noting it supports financial aid for genuine developmental purposes. However, India has also expressed apprehension about the timing of a recent IMF bailout package that may have facilitated Islamabad's defense budget increase.

Officials have cited IMF and public data to highlight that Pakistan allocates approximately 18 percent of its budget towards defense, significantly higher than the average for conflict-affected nations, which ranges from 10-14 percent. Additionally, India's concerns are fueled by statistics indicating a notable rise in arms imports to Pakistan from 1980 to 2023, with discernible spikes in years concurrent with IMF financial aid.

India's multi-party delegations are actively engaging with international communities to underscore Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism and reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. Meanwhile, Pakistan faces 11 new IMF conditions for further bailout funds, including a substantial budget approval for 2025-26 and implementing new agriculture tax laws by 2025.

