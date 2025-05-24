Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: Rebuilding Andhra Pradesh Amidst Challenges

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu aims to revive the state from the damage caused by the previous YSRCP regime. Despite a massive debt burden, Naidu focuses on key projects, seeks central support, and envisions Andhra Pradesh as a hub for defence, aerospace, and clean energy advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:44 IST
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, has outlined ambitious plans to restore the state, despite a colossal debt inherited from the previous YSRCP administration. Naidu is determined to correct past missteps and has requested support from Union ministers including Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Key projects include the Polavaram irrigation initiative and the redevelopment of Amaravati, the state's capital. In addition to discussing financial aid, Naidu met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to present Andhra Pradesh as a future hub for defence and aerospace industries, garnering assurances of support.

Focusing also on renewable energy, Naidu has set targets for rooftop solar installations, within the remit of India's clean energy transition. In meetings with ministers overseeing energy and technology sectors, Naidu outlined support measures will be critical for Andhra Pradesh to spearhead advancements in energy and technological fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

