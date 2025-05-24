Social Media Wars: Political Rivals Clash in Bihar via Animation

In the lead-up to upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, major political players are leveraging modern digital tools to dig at each other. The RJD, banking on their young leader Tejashwi Yadav, used animation to criticize Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, dubbing him a 'turncoat' and questioning his political integrity.

The RJD's video features a catchy 'rap' styled background, highlighting dissatisfaction with Kumar's alliances. Simultaneously, the BJP, an NDA ally, released their counter-narrative on social media, lampooning the RJD's familial leadership, depicting them in a satirical video showcasing alleged state developments under their governance.

The BJP's content further lampooned RJD through a parody video titled 'Gangs of Ghotalebaz,' referencing a well-known movie to critique the alleged involvement of Lalu Prasad and his family in various 'scams.' The political feud in Bihar has indeed found a new battleground in the digital arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)