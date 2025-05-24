Left Menu

Social Media Wars: Political Rivals Clash in Bihar via Animation

In Bihar, as assembly polls approach, major political rivals NDA and RJD have turned to social media and animation to criticize each other. RJD targeted CM Nitish Kumar as a 'turncoat,' while NDA's ally, BJP, released videos mocking RJD leaders, showcasing alleged development and past scams involving them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:54 IST
Social Media Wars: Political Rivals Clash in Bihar via Animation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, major political players are leveraging modern digital tools to dig at each other. The RJD, banking on their young leader Tejashwi Yadav, used animation to criticize Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, dubbing him a 'turncoat' and questioning his political integrity.

The RJD's video features a catchy 'rap' styled background, highlighting dissatisfaction with Kumar's alliances. Simultaneously, the BJP, an NDA ally, released their counter-narrative on social media, lampooning the RJD's familial leadership, depicting them in a satirical video showcasing alleged state developments under their governance.

The BJP's content further lampooned RJD through a parody video titled 'Gangs of Ghotalebaz,' referencing a well-known movie to critique the alleged involvement of Lalu Prasad and his family in various 'scams.' The political feud in Bihar has indeed found a new battleground in the digital arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025