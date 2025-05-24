Judicial Elections in Mexico: Controversy and Concerns

In a landmark judicial election in Mexico's Durango state, scrutiny intensifies as individuals with alleged criminal backgrounds vie for federal judge positions. Leopoldo Chavez, previously convicted of drug offenses in the U.S., is one of many candidates placing their credentials on the line.

The election, influenced by a reform championed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, aims to empower citizens in judge selection, raising criticism over potential threats to the judicial system's integrity. Critics, including rights organizations and Mexican lawmakers, warn this could pave the way for increased cartel influence.

As around 5,000 candidates contest over 840 positions, beyond doubts about individuals' eligibility persists. The reform's expedited implementation, lack of comprehensive vetting, and the complexity of ballots render this election a seminal test for Mexico's democracy.

