An Indian Parliamentary Delegation, including Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal from the Rajya Sabha, visited Russia to advance diplomatic ties and unite against terrorism. This visit stems from Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic response to the April Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The cross-party delegation's Moscow discussions covered counter-terrorism strategies and enhancing regional economic connectivity, reflecting India's determined quest for international partnerships on pressing global security issues.

Dr. Mittal emphasized the role of such global dialogues in fostering partnerships for peace, while marking a significant reaffirmation of the close India-Russia relationship rooted in mutual trust and strategic interests, evidenced by bilateral trade achievements and joint geopolitical initiatives.

