TMC's Global Outreach: Strengthening Global Ties in Terror Fight
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee highlights India's global efforts against terrorism as part of all-party delegations visiting international capitals. These efforts, including meaningful engagements in Japan, emphasize India's decisive actions following the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating courage in dismantling terror infrastructures without compromising civilian safety.
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, representing TMC in international delegations, emphasized the significance of India's global outreach against terrorism. Following the tragic April 22 Pahalgam attack, these delegations aim to reinforce India's decisive and calculated actions against terror networks.
In Japan, the Indian team underscored India's strategic precision strikes under Operation Sindoor against infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This move aimed to convey India's commitment to combat terrorism while safeguarding civilian lives.
Banerjee, announcing their next stop in Seoul, asserted India's unwavering stance in the global anti-terror effort and appreciated the solidarity shown by Indian communities worldwide.
