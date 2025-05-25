Shashi Tharoor's Declaration: New Norm of Determination Against Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted India's unwavering stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam attacks. Speaking in New York, Tharoor declared that Pakistan can no longer allow terrorists to act with impunity, stating unequivocally that there will be a 'price to pay.'

Tharoor, leading a delegation in South America and the US, aims to reinforce India's firm message of deterrence. He emphasized that India did not initiate the conflict but responded defensively to Pakistan's aggression, leading to an '88-hour war.' This stance underlines the nation's frustration and renewed determination.

India's focus remains on economic growth and technological advancement while maintaining territorial integrity. Tharoor underscored India's right to self-defense and the precision with which India targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan, emphasizing that the nation's actions were calculated, yet restrained.

(With inputs from agencies.)