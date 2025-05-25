Family Feud: The RJD Saga Unfolds
RJD president Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party over controversial personal choices and public conduct. The expulsion comes ahead of Bihar assembly polls, where the party will be led by Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav. The move emphasizes adherence to family values.
Lalu Prasad, president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), announced the expulsion of his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party. The decision was shared on social media, marking a significant family and political development.
The move follows revelations by Tej Pratap about a long-term relationship, sparking controversy due to pending marital issues. Lalu Prasad criticized his son's public conduct and disregard for moral values, emphasizing the need for discipline within the party.
This expulsion arrives as the RJD prepares for the Bihar assembly polls under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. The family's internal discord raises questions about its implications for RJD's political strategy and unity.
