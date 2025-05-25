Left Menu

Family Feud: The RJD Saga Unfolds

RJD president Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party over controversial personal choices and public conduct. The expulsion comes ahead of Bihar assembly polls, where the party will be led by Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav. The move emphasizes adherence to family values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:12 IST
Family Feud: The RJD Saga Unfolds
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Lalu Prasad, president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), announced the expulsion of his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party. The decision was shared on social media, marking a significant family and political development.

The move follows revelations by Tej Pratap about a long-term relationship, sparking controversy due to pending marital issues. Lalu Prasad criticized his son's public conduct and disregard for moral values, emphasizing the need for discipline within the party.

This expulsion arrives as the RJD prepares for the Bihar assembly polls under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. The family's internal discord raises questions about its implications for RJD's political strategy and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025