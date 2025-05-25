Family Feud: The RJD Saga Unfolds

Lalu Prasad, president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), announced the expulsion of his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party. The decision was shared on social media, marking a significant family and political development.

The move follows revelations by Tej Pratap about a long-term relationship, sparking controversy due to pending marital issues. Lalu Prasad criticized his son's public conduct and disregard for moral values, emphasizing the need for discipline within the party.

This expulsion arrives as the RJD prepares for the Bihar assembly polls under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. The family's internal discord raises questions about its implications for RJD's political strategy and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)