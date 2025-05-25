Warsaw Rallies: A Turning Point in Poland's Political Landscape
Thousands rallied in Warsaw, backing Rafal Trzaskowski in Poland's crucial presidential race. With support from Prime Minister Tusk, Trzaskowski's campaign aims to replace nationalist Andrzej Duda. Counter-demonstrators support Karol Nawrocki's pro-Trump stance. As Europe watches, newly-elected Romanian President Nicusor Dan's alliance offers hope for stronger EU ties.
- Country:
- Poland
Tens of thousands of supporters thronged the streets of Warsaw, rallying behind Rafal Trzaskowski, a liberal candidate backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The upcoming presidential elections in Poland are set to be fiercely contested, with Trzaskowski aiming to unseat the nationalist incumbent Andrzej Duda.
The atmosphere was charged, as supporters waved Polish and EU flags, echoing sentiments that this election holds international significance. Under Tusk's leadership, efforts have been made to reverse policies by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party, criticized by the EU for undermining democracy.
Simultaneously, nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki's followers gathered, advocating for alignment with U.S. policies under Trump. In a twist, newly-elected Romanian President Nicusor Dan vowed collaboration with Trzaskowski to bolster EU strength, signaling a potential shift in the region's political dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Poland's Presidential Race: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki in Tight Runoff
High-Stakes Showdown: Trzaskowski and Nawrocki Gear Up for Polish Presidential Run-off
Tight Polish Presidential Race: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki
Poland's Political Crossroads: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki in Presidential Runoff
Warsaw Mayor's Election Battle: Trzaskowski vs. Nawrocki