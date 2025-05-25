Unifying Strength and Virtue: RSS Chief's Vision for a Global Bharat

In an interview with the RSS-linked weekly magazine Organiser, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for unity in the Hindu society. He envisions a Bharat strengthened both militarily and economically to the point that it becomes unconquerable, even if multiple global powers unite against it.

Bhagwat stresses the importance of coupling brute strength with virtues and righteousness to avoid directionless power leading to violence. Asserting the need for self-reliance in national security, he emphasizes that India's growing internal strength must protect against aggressive forces while providing a peaceful and empowered life to all.

He outlines the RSS's resolve to unite Hindu society, reaching the pinnacle of glory and subsequently extending this transformation globally. According to Bhagwat, the world needs a 'dharmic' revolution, with Bharat, rooted in Hindu values, leading the way to a new path of truth, purity, and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)