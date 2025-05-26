Left Menu

Global Rallying Cry Against Terrorism: India's Unyielding Stand

India receives robust international support for its zero-tolerance stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Union Minister Sanjay Seth underscores efforts by Indian leaders in fostering global cooperation. The Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation champions India's fight against Pakistan-sponsored terror across nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:40 IST
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth announced on Monday that Operation Sindoor has garnered global backing for India's anti-terrorism efforts. The minister referred to the worldwide condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, attributing the backlash to India's leadership against terrorism.

Minister Seth highlighted the international efforts of Indian lawmakers, including figures like Shashi Tharoor and Tejasvi Surya, who are advocating India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The delegation, currently in the Americas, engaged with Guyana's Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, emphasizing mutual support against terrorism instigated by Pakistan.

Revered statesman and Guyana's former President, Bharrat Jagdeo, denounced the Pahalgam attack and lauded India's Operation Sindoor. Tejasvi Surya reported productive discussions with Jagdeo on strategic issues. The initiative demonstrates growing global alignment with India's anti-terrorism agenda, urging a collective call to action against state-sponsored terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

