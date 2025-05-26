Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth announced on Monday that Operation Sindoor has garnered global backing for India's anti-terrorism efforts. The minister referred to the worldwide condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, attributing the backlash to India's leadership against terrorism.

Minister Seth highlighted the international efforts of Indian lawmakers, including figures like Shashi Tharoor and Tejasvi Surya, who are advocating India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The delegation, currently in the Americas, engaged with Guyana's Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, emphasizing mutual support against terrorism instigated by Pakistan.

Revered statesman and Guyana's former President, Bharrat Jagdeo, denounced the Pahalgam attack and lauded India's Operation Sindoor. Tejasvi Surya reported productive discussions with Jagdeo on strategic issues. The initiative demonstrates growing global alignment with India's anti-terrorism agenda, urging a collective call to action against state-sponsored terror.

