India's Diplomatic Stand Against State-Sponsored Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic move, an all-party delegation from India, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, is embarking on a six-country tour of Europe, starting in Paris. The delegation seeks to unite global voices against barbaric, state-sponsored terrorism, especially in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attacks.

The Indian delegates will meet with French parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora to emphasize India's zero-tolerance mantra against terrorism. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stressed the need for global solidarity against such threats, identifying them as a global cancer.

Highlighting India's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the delegation will discuss counter-terrorism efforts and security partnerships, especially with allies like France, who have been pivotal in defence cooperation and intelligence sharing. This marks a continued diplomatic outreach to strengthen India's global stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)