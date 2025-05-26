India's Diplomatic Stand Against State-Sponsored Terrorism
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad leads an all-party delegation to Europe, advocating against state-sponsored terrorism and India’s zero-tolerance policy. With meetings planned in France and other European nations, the aim is to gather global support against terrorism highlighted by recent terror attacks like Pahalgam.
- Country:
- France
In a significant diplomatic move, an all-party delegation from India, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, is embarking on a six-country tour of Europe, starting in Paris. The delegation seeks to unite global voices against barbaric, state-sponsored terrorism, especially in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attacks.
The Indian delegates will meet with French parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora to emphasize India's zero-tolerance mantra against terrorism. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stressed the need for global solidarity against such threats, identifying them as a global cancer.
Highlighting India's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the delegation will discuss counter-terrorism efforts and security partnerships, especially with allies like France, who have been pivotal in defence cooperation and intelligence sharing. This marks a continued diplomatic outreach to strengthen India's global stance against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- terrorism
- diplomacy
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Europe
- delegation
- Pahalgam
- Modi
- France
- global support