Missing Ajit Jogi Statue Sparks Protests in Chhattisgarh

A life-sized statue of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi vanished from a square in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Monday, triggering a protest led by his son, Amit Jogi. Initially earmarked for unveiling on May 29, the statue was later found discarded within Gaurela municipality office's premises, according to officials.

The local police, having registered a theft case against unknown individuals, noted that CCTV footage captured the statue's removal with an earthmover around 2:30 am. The incident reportedly occurred amidst protests demanding the statue's immediate reinstatement at its intended site.

The statue was to mark Jogi's contributions as Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister post the state's formation in 2000. Controversy brewed over the legality of placing the statue on a platform constructed without permission, spotlighting tensions between local administration and Jogi's supporters who are demanding accountability and action.