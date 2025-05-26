Left Menu

March of Tensions: Jerusalem Day Sparks Unrest

Young Israeli Jews chanting nationalistic slogans marched through Jerusalem's Old City, heightening tensions with Palestinians. The procession marks Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in 1967. Some participants entered a UN compound amid disputes over the contentious religious site. The event underscores the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict over Jerusalem's status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:36 IST
March of Tensions: Jerusalem Day Sparks Unrest
  • Country:
  • Israel

The annual Jerusalem Day march, a commemoration of Israel's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem, once again ignited tensions as Israeli Jews marched through the Old City's Muslim neighborhoods. The chants and slogans this year were as incendiary as ever, reflecting deep-rooted animosities.

On Monday, the march saw young Israeli Jews chanting slogans and singing provocative songs. Meanwhile, Israeli ultranationalists and a legislator stormed a UN compound, highlighting the volatile nature of Jerusalem Day. The march has historically been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, often leading to violence.

Despite assurances from police to maintain peace, the event accentuated existing unrest in the city. The march underscores the complex and often contentious dynamics at play in Jerusalem, a city claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians as a crucial component of their national identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025