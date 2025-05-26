March of Tensions: Jerusalem Day Sparks Unrest

The annual Jerusalem Day march, a commemoration of Israel's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem, once again ignited tensions as Israeli Jews marched through the Old City's Muslim neighborhoods. The chants and slogans this year were as incendiary as ever, reflecting deep-rooted animosities.

On Monday, the march saw young Israeli Jews chanting slogans and singing provocative songs. Meanwhile, Israeli ultranationalists and a legislator stormed a UN compound, highlighting the volatile nature of Jerusalem Day. The march has historically been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, often leading to violence.

Despite assurances from police to maintain peace, the event accentuated existing unrest in the city. The march underscores the complex and often contentious dynamics at play in Jerusalem, a city claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians as a crucial component of their national identities.

