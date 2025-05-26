Gaurav Gogoi Takes Helm: Assam Congress Gears Up for Election Battle

In a strategic shift ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Congress appointed Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of its state unit, replacing Bupen Kumar Borah. The reshuffle reflects the party's aim to reclaim power from the ruling BJP.

Gogoi, a significant player thanks to his father's legacy, assumes leadership with three newly appointed working presidents. The Congress's move signals a robust electoral strategy for the elections, with Gogoi potentially leading the charge as the chief ministerial candidate.

The reshuffle sees outgoing president Borah leading the Campaign Committee, while other key appointments include positions for Debabrata Saikia and Pradyut Bordoloi in pivotal roles. This organizational overhaul underscores the Congress's renewed vigor in the electoral landscape of Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)