Aryadan Shoukath: A Promising Choice for Nilambur's Future

The Congress party has officially nominated Aryadan Shoukath as the candidate for the Nilambur Assembly by-election in Kerala, as declared on Monday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sanctioned Shoukath's role, highlighting unity within the party.

Shoukath, son of the late Congress stalwart and former Kerala minister Aryadan Mohammed, emerged as the primary choice endorsed by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). VD Satheesan expressed confidence in Shoukath's potential for a significant victory in the upcoming election.

Following Shoukath's nomination by AICC, he pledged to leverage the backing of Congress and UDF colleagues. The election follows P V Anvar's resignation, amid political differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The election is set for June 19, with the nomination deadline on June 2, and results on June 23.