Calling Out Terror: India's Stand Against Pakistan’s Global Threat

In a bold stance against global terrorism, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has admonished Pakistan in Paris, labeling it a common global enemy that requires accountability for its support to terrorist activities.

Chaturvedi, representing the Shiv Sena UBT, is part of a nine-member, all-party delegation led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, rallying international support through a multi-nation European tour against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation aims to raise awareness and seek solidarity, especially from nations like France, which have experienced terrorism linked to Pakistan, emphasising the need to dismantle Pakistan's alleged economic model that supports terrorism.