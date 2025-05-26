Left Menu

Calling Out Terror: India's Stand Against Pakistan’s Global Threat

Priyanka Chaturvedi, part of a delegation in Paris, labelled Pakistan as a global threat aiding terrorism. The group, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, is touring Europe, urging accountability for Pakistan's terror links and highlighting India's challenges, garnering international support, including from France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:01 IST
Calling Out Terror: India's Stand Against Pakistan’s Global Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a bold stance against global terrorism, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has admonished Pakistan in Paris, labeling it a common global enemy that requires accountability for its support to terrorist activities.

Chaturvedi, representing the Shiv Sena UBT, is part of a nine-member, all-party delegation led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, rallying international support through a multi-nation European tour against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation aims to raise awareness and seek solidarity, especially from nations like France, which have experienced terrorism linked to Pakistan, emphasising the need to dismantle Pakistan's alleged economic model that supports terrorism.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025