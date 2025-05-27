Left Menu

South Korea's Presidential Race: Lee Jae-myung Leads, Kim Moon-soo Struggles

South Korea's election sees liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung leading over conservative rival Kim Moon-soo. The vote follows the ousting of leader Yoon Suk Yeol for martial law imposition. The new president must tackle economic issues and regional tensions while addressing political divisions as election day approaches.

The South Korean presidential race has seen liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung maintain a steady lead over conservative Kim Moon-soo, with recent polling indicating Lee's support at 49% compared to Kim's 35%. As the election approaches, tensions remain high following the ouster of former leader Yoon Suk Yeol.

Voters face a crucial decision amid economic struggles and international trade uncertainties, compounded by regional security concerns involving North Korea. Lee has advocated for fiscal policies to boost the economy and accountability for Yoon's controversial martial law decree, while Kim promotes business-friendly measures and a hardline stance on security matters.

The election underscores deep political divisions in the country, highlighted by Kim's unsuccessful attempts to ally with third-party candidates. Despite this, Lee's lead appears secure barring any unexpected developments, with party lines clearly drawn in a contest to define South Korea's future direction.

