Demographic Invasion: VP Dhankhar's Stand on Illegal Migration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the significant threat posed by illegal migrants to India's national security and sovereignty. While addressing a convocation at the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai, Dhankhar emphasized that the country's borders are being compromised by an estimated 20 million illegal migrants.

He argued that this influx goes beyond law enforcement issues, touching on national integrity and resource allocation. Dhankhar cautioned about manipulated demographic changes designed to destabilize the country, describing the situation as one of a 'demographic invasion.'

Highlighting the burden on national resources, he called for citizens who are committed to maintaining India's civilisation. Also present at the event were Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Dhankhar's wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, who joined in a ceremony to plant saplings in memory of their late mothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)