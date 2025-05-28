Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Senior Hamas Leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the death of senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar. Sinwar was reportedly killed in a recent airstrike in the Gaza Strip, an operation forming part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Hamas leadership.

Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu stated that Sinwar's elimination was coordinated as part of a broader strategy targeting Hamas operatives. Sinwar's name appeared on a list of key figures taken down in recent Israeli military actions.

Mohammed Sinwar was the brother of Yahya Sinwar, a prominent Hamas leader and one of the orchestrators behind the October 7, 2023, attacks. Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces last year, highlighting the Israeli military's sustained efforts against Hamas leadership.

