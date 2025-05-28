Modi's Mega Bihar Tour: Projects, Politics, and Public Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant impact during his two-day visit to Bihar, where he will inaugurate several key projects and address major public gatherings. The visit, strategically timed ahead of state assembly elections, is expected to boost BJP's momentum in the region.

Upon arrival, Modi will head to the BJP's state office in Patna, where he will interact with party members and express gratitude for his warm reception. A focal point of the trip includes inaugurating a new passenger terminal at Patna airport and laying the foundation for Bihta airport's civil enclave, crucial for Bihar's infrastructure development.

In Rohtas, the Prime Minister will launch the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project's second stage, aiming to enhance energy supply in Bihar and surrounding areas. His itinerary also includes meeting with local leaders and a grand rally expected to draw massive crowds, underlining the political significance of his visit.

