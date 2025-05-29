Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Optimistic Outlook Amid Amarnath Yatra Challenges

In light of recent security challenges, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need for optimism and preparations for the Amarnath Yatra. Abdullah led meetings in Pahalgam and Gulmarg to restore public confidence and discussed logistical arrangements for upcoming religious festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:29 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the challenging circumstances surrounding this year's Amarnath Yatra following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. During a high-level meeting in Gulmarg, Abdullah expressed his confidence in the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth pilgrimage despite security and logistical concerns.

The meeting reviewed various departmental functions, including CAPEX works, emergency preparedness, and tourist safety. Abdullah highlighted the challenges posed by upcoming religious events, such as Mela Kheer Bhawani, Eid, Muharram, and the Amarnath Yatra, underscoring his commitment to overcoming logistical hurdles.

Invoking an Urdu couplet, Abdullah emphasized optimism in adversity by sharing his thoughts at the recent NITI Aayog meeting. To restore public confidence, Abdullah strategically held meetings at tourist resorts and advocated for Jammu and Kashmir as venues for central meetings, aiming for a return to normalcy in the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

