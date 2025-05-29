Left Menu

From Activist to Centrist: Kim Moon-soo's Political Odyssey

Kim Moon-soo, South Korea's conservative presidential candidate, journeys from a labor activist to a centrist politician, aiming to win the upcoming election by bridging political divides. Known for his transformative political life, he must address economic issues and repair the country's polarised political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:33 IST
Kim Moon-soo, once a labor activist championing liberal causes, has now emerged as a centrist candidate for South Korea's conservative People Power Party. He seeks to win over moderates in the upcoming election against liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung.

Describing himself as someone who understands both social classes, Kim plans to leverage his centrist position to navigate the country's current political polarization and economic challenges if elected. His past as a charismatic labor leader and political activist gives him a unique identity in his political arena.

During Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency, he was tapped as labor minister amidst a rightward shift, often opposing unions and certain social advancements. His candidacy follows Yoon's ousting and the lingering impact of Yoon's controversial policies, including an attempt to impose martial law.

