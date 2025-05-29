From Activist to Centrist: Kim Moon-soo's Political Odyssey

Kim Moon-soo, once a labor activist championing liberal causes, has now emerged as a centrist candidate for South Korea's conservative People Power Party. He seeks to win over moderates in the upcoming election against liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung.

Describing himself as someone who understands both social classes, Kim plans to leverage his centrist position to navigate the country's current political polarization and economic challenges if elected. His past as a charismatic labor leader and political activist gives him a unique identity in his political arena.

During Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency, he was tapped as labor minister amidst a rightward shift, often opposing unions and certain social advancements. His candidacy follows Yoon's ousting and the lingering impact of Yoon's controversial policies, including an attempt to impose martial law.