South Korea on Edge: Yoon Suk Yeol's Critical Verdict Looms

As South Korea awaits a crucial court ruling, former President Yoon Suk Yeol stands accused of orchestrating an insurrection to impose martial law in December 2024. The verdict, expected on Thursday, could lead to a death sentence, marking a significant turning point for the embattled ex-leader.

The charges against Yoon include abusing his authority by ordering military interventions to suppress opposition. Prosecutors assert that his actions not only violated constitutional norms but also disrupted South Korea's democratic processes. Despite the serious accusations, Yoon maintains his innocence, claiming his actions were justified presidential authority.

The case has prompted heightened security measures at the Seoul Central District Court, reflecting the profound national implications of the trial. While Yoon's legal battles continue on multiple fronts, the political landscape remains tense in the aftermath of his controversial attempt to impose martial law.

