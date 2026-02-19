Left Menu

South Korea on Edge: Yoon Suk Yeol's Critical Verdict Looms

A South Korean court will soon decide if former President Yoon Suk Yeol is guilty of masterminding an insurrection in 2024. This pivotal case could lead to a death sentence, intensifying the country's political divide. Yoon's attempt at martial law sparked national crisis and democracy concerns.

Updated: 19-02-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 08:05 IST
South Korea on Edge: Yoon Suk Yeol's Critical Verdict Looms
Yoon Suk Yeol

As South Korea awaits a crucial court ruling, former President Yoon Suk Yeol stands accused of orchestrating an insurrection to impose martial law in December 2024. The verdict, expected on Thursday, could lead to a death sentence, marking a significant turning point for the embattled ex-leader.

The charges against Yoon include abusing his authority by ordering military interventions to suppress opposition. Prosecutors assert that his actions not only violated constitutional norms but also disrupted South Korea's democratic processes. Despite the serious accusations, Yoon maintains his innocence, claiming his actions were justified presidential authority.

The case has prompted heightened security measures at the Seoul Central District Court, reflecting the profound national implications of the trial. While Yoon's legal battles continue on multiple fronts, the political landscape remains tense in the aftermath of his controversial attempt to impose martial law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

